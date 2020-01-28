Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

