Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 900,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,688. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

