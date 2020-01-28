Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Shares of CP traded up C$8.00 on Tuesday, reaching C$347.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$336.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$314.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$349.53.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$342.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.