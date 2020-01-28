Canadian Solar (CSIQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ):

1/25/2020 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2020 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar caters to a geographically diverse customer base, spread across key markets such as across key markets in the United States, China, Japan and emerging markets like Brazil, India and Mexico. Recently, the company has expanded its global late-stage project pipeline to nations like Argentina, Australia and South Korea, considering these to be markets for the next phase of industrial growth. Canadian Solar has a strong pipeline of projects and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. However, the policy changes made in China, earlier this year, is anticipated to be detrimental for international solar stocks like Canadian Solar, as it has increased commitments to ship modules and construct new projects in China. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

1/8/2020 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Canadian Solar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 537,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,524 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 72,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,283 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

