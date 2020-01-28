Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:PBY.UN opened at C$11.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.94. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.88.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

