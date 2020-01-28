Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 377,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 12,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $193.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

