Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 193,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPTA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $27,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPTA stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 119,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,279. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.