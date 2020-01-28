Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

CFFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

