Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.