Cardano Trading Up 14.7% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Binance and Bittrex. Cardano has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $198.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.02644693 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008888 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinbe, DragonEX, ZB.COM, ABCC, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Indodax, Cryptohub, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Huobi, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

