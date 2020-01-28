Cardinal Energy Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:CJ opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.37.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,290,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,517,145.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.44.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.