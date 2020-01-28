Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,345,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

