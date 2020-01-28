Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CATM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cardtronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cardtronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.