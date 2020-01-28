CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 173.32% from the company’s previous close.

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of CDNA opened at $23.05 on Monday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $919.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

