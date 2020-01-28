Carlson Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 25.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $121,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $134.48 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.