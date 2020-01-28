Carlson Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

