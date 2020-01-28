Carlson Capital Management Buys 14,854 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

