Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the period. Coastal Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 1.00% of Coastal Financial worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

