Carlson Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $76,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.38 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

