Carlson Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

