Carlson Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology accounts for about 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.11% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $107,974.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,625.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $248,013.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $1,671,818 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.