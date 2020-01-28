Carlson Capital Management Has $13.89 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

