Carlson Capital Management Has $16.56 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

