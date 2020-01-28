Carlson Capital Management Has $18.55 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 371,617 shares during the period. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after acquiring an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

