Carlson Capital Management Has $20.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

