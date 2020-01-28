Carlson Capital Management Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.