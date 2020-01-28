CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. 52,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,888. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

