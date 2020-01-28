Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Carnival worth $31,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Carnival by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.