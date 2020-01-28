Carnival Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Carnival in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

CCL stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Carnival by 4.3% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

