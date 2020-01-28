Carry (CRE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Carry has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $1.10 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,383,596,805 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.