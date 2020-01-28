Castle Price Up 138.1% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 138.1% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $308,064.00 and $236.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,581,110 coins and its circulating supply is 16,186,133 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

