Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 572,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,992. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265 over the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Castlight Health by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

