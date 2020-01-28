Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 125.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 90.4% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.76. 1,746,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.