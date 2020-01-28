Caterpillar Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $10.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar stock opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

