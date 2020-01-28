CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

