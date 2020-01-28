Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Shares of CE stock opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

