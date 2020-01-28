Celer Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.42 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $11.97 million and $3.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.78 or 0.05662993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127750 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00032425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

