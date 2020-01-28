Centauri Reaches Market Cap of $54,550.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Centauri has a total market cap of $54,550.00 and $403.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,891,266 coins and its circulating supply is 46,148,113 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

