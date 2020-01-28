Centene (CNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

