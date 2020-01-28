Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 387,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.