Cerner (CERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Cerner to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

