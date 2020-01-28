CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 2,371,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,614. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

