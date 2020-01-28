Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $2.66 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $931.65 million and $132.46 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019370 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Coinbase, OKEx, Mercatox, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.