ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Everbridge (NYSE:EVBG) Financial Comparison

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor -1.02% 0.25% 0.16% Everbridge -26.36% -26.35% -10.31%

Volatility & Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Everbridge 0 3 9 0 2.75

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $98.09, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Everbridge.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Everbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $131.22 million 2.04 -$7.60 million ($0.26) -36.65 Everbridge $147.09 million 20.79 -$47.51 million ($1.43) -63.29

ChannelAdvisor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Everbridge on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

