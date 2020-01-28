Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chase makes up approximately 2.1% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors owned approximately 3.16% of Chase worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chase by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chase by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

CCF opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,354,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

