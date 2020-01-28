ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $874,643.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, HitBTC and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00049917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00071002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,136.43 or 1.00412289 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037757 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, EXX, Huobi, Binance, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

