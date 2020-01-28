Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Achieves Market Cap of $19,908.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 30% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $19,908.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 371,772,336 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

