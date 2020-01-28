Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.67.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97. Chevron has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.