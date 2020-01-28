China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Press coverage about China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) has been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 86,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,856. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.