Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CMG opened at $865.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $848.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $519.09 and a 12-month high of $887.60.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $803.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

